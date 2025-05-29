Shivraj Singh Chouhan Launches Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan 2025 in Odisha

In a momentous stride towards transforming India’s agricultural landscape, Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, today launched the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan (VKSA-2025) at the ICAR-Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture (ICAR-CIFA) in Kausalyaganga, Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The campaign, designed to bridge technological innovations and grassroots agriculture, aims to empower over 1.5 crore farmers across India with scientific tools, sustainable practices, and capacity-building frameworks.

VKSA-2025 aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a Viksit Bharat (Developed India), striving to ensure that Indian agriculture evolves into a self-reliant, resilient, and globally competitive sector. The initiative is a nationwide, pre-Kharif campaign to accelerate the adoption of cutting-edge technologies in agriculture, horticulture, fisheries, and allied sectors.

A Vision for Resilient and Inclusive Agriculture

Launching the campaign, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan emphasized the importance of integrating innovation with field-level implementation. “VKSA-2025 is not just a campaign; it is a national movement to empower our farmers with the best that Indian science and innovation have to offer,” he said. He highlighted the vital role of fisheries in India’s food security and economic resilience, urging that all technological outputs from ICAR and other research institutions be fully accessible and applicable at the grassroots level.

The Union Minister stressed that aquaculture, sustainable farming practices, and mechanized agriculture must be championed to support rural livelihoods and boost farmers’ incomes. He further praised ICAR-CIFA’s initiatives in building farmer capacity, especially in the field of freshwater aquaculture.

Distinguished Dignitaries and Institutional Collaboration

The launch event saw the presence of prominent dignitaries and leaders from both the Union and State Governments:

Shri Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, Deputy Chief Minister and Agriculture & Energy Minister, Odisha

Shri Gokulananda Mallik, Minister of Fisheries and Animal Resources Development, Odisha

Shri Babu Singh, MLA, Ekamra

Shri Ashrit Pattanayak, MLA, Pipili

Senior ICAR officials present included:

Dr. M. L. Jat, Director General, ICAR & Secretary (DARE)

Dr. J.K. Jena, Deputy Director General (Fisheries Science)

Dr. Rajbir Singh, Deputy Director General (Agricultural Extension)

Dr. Pradip Dey, Director, ICAR-ATARI, Kolkata

Dr. J.K. Jena welcomed the dignitaries and reiterated ICAR’s commitment to translating research into action, ensuring farmers benefit directly from scientific advancements.

VKSA as a Model for State-Driven Transformation

Shri Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo praised VKSA-2025 as a timely intervention, especially for states like Odisha, where climate resilience and productivity enhancement remain top priorities. He called for greater convergence between the Centre and States in implementing schemes that provide access to infrastructure, innovation, and institutional support.

Shri Gokulananda Mallik, reflecting the state's commitment to animal husbandry, detailed Odisha’s initiatives for free veterinary services and proactive livestock development to strengthen rural economies.

Empowering Farmers through Science and Innovation

Dr. M. L. Jat, DG, ICAR, described VKSA-2025 as a landmark campaign that integrates scientific breakthroughs with field-level adoption. “It’s about translating knowledge into practice. VKSA is about taking labs to the land,” he said. He called for collaborative efforts across ICAR institutes, KVKs, SHGs, and farmer producer organizations to ensure the success of the campaign.

Over 600 farmers and farm women, especially from Self Help Groups (SHGs), participated in the scientist-farmer interaction session, gaining hands-on insights into sustainable practices, integrated farming systems, and aquaculture technologies.

Breakthrough in Aquaculture: CIFA Argu VAX–I Vaccine Launched

A major scientific highlight of the event was the launch of the fish vaccine “CIFA Argu VAX–I” by the Union Minister. Developed by ICAR-CIFA, this novel vaccine targets Argulus infections, a major parasitic disease in freshwater fish, and offers significant relief to fish farmers who have faced losses due to poor fish health.

This vaccine is expected to:

Enhance fish survival rates

Reduce dependence on chemical treatments

Cut economic losses in aquaculture operations

Improve export quality standards of Indian fish produce

Shri Chouhan hailed this as a game-changing step in fish health management, aligned with Blue Revolution objectives.

Innovation Showcase and Grassroots Involvement

An exhibition was held on the sidelines, showcasing:

Agricultural and aquaculture products by Self Help Groups

Technological demonstrations by Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Khordha

Innovations developed by ICAR-CIFA

This community engagement underscored the campaign’s grassroots focus, reflecting a bottom-up model of innovation adoption.

Roadmap: VKSA-2025 Nationwide Rollout

The campaign will continue from May 29 to June 12, 2025, engaging stakeholders across all districts. During this period:

Awareness drives, field demonstrations, and training sessions will be conducted

KVKs and ATARIs will play key roles in field outreach

Local institutions and panchayats will collaborate to ensure maximum farmer participation

VKSA-2025 is also expected to promote climate-smart agriculture, organic farming, agri-startups, and digital agriculture tools as part of its larger vision for a resilient and future-ready sector.

A Collective Commitment to Viksit Krishi

In his closing remarks, Dr. Rajbir Singh, DDG (Agricultural Extension), expressed gratitude to all participants, particularly the farmers, researchers, and local institutions whose energy and collaboration made the launch event a success.

The VKSA-2025 campaign marks a turning point in India's agricultural modernization journey, establishing a blueprint for evidence-based, tech-driven, and people-centric farming. As India sets its sights on 2047 and beyond, initiatives like VKSA will lay the foundation for a sustainable and self-reliant Bharat.