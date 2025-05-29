Delhi HC Demands Immediate Action on Filthy Culvert Dilemma for Soldiers

The Delhi High Court has instructed the Public Works Department (PWD) to explore immediate cleaning and landscaping options for a filthy culvert that over 3,000 Rajputana Rifles soldiers traverse daily in Delhi Cantonment. The court's directive aims to maintain sanitary conditions until the completion of a proposed foot over bridge.

A special bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Manmeet PS Arora has demanded a prompt response from the PWD on their plan of action by Friday morning. The issue came to light following a news report highlighting the soldiers' plight as they navigate through a foul-smelling drain to reach the parade ground from their barracks.

Recognizing the gravity of the situation, the court has labeled it 'unacceptable' and reiterated the urgent need for infrastructure improvements. The Delhi Cantonment Board has been asked to submit a status report on the matter, as part of broader concerns over flooding and clogged drains in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)