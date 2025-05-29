Tensions Rise After Constable's Death Sparks Allegations in Ghaziabad

The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), an ally of the ruling BJP, has expressed deep concerns regarding alleged police harassment incidents in Nahal village. This comes in the wake of a tragic event where a police constable was killed during a recent raid.

RLD's Uttar Pradesh unit vice president, Kunwar Ayyub Ali, submitted a memorandum to Ghaziabad Police Commissioner J Ravindra Goud, highlighting the "torture" faced by villagers under the guise of tracking those involved in the incident. The villagers were reportedly unsettled by a raid from the Phase-3 police station team, which arrived unannounced and out of uniform.

Despite 14 arrests and CCTV evidence identifying 50 others, the prime suspect remains at large. DCP Surendra Nath Tiwari assures that no innocent individuals are being detained, urging villagers to remain calm and stay.