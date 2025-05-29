Left Menu

Tensions Rise After Constable's Death Sparks Allegations in Ghaziabad

The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) expressed concerns over alleged police harassment in Nahal village following a constable's murder during a raid. RLD's Kunwar Ayyub Ali criticized police actions, urging selective arrests. Ghaziabad police refute indiscriminate arrest claims while continuing the search for the shooter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 29-05-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 22:48 IST
Tensions Rise After Constable's Death Sparks Allegations in Ghaziabad
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), an ally of the ruling BJP, has expressed deep concerns regarding alleged police harassment incidents in Nahal village. This comes in the wake of a tragic event where a police constable was killed during a recent raid.

RLD's Uttar Pradesh unit vice president, Kunwar Ayyub Ali, submitted a memorandum to Ghaziabad Police Commissioner J Ravindra Goud, highlighting the "torture" faced by villagers under the guise of tracking those involved in the incident. The villagers were reportedly unsettled by a raid from the Phase-3 police station team, which arrived unannounced and out of uniform.

Despite 14 arrests and CCTV evidence identifying 50 others, the prime suspect remains at large. DCP Surendra Nath Tiwari assures that no innocent individuals are being detained, urging villagers to remain calm and stay.

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025