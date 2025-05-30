Assam's Arms Licence Controversy: A Step Backwards?
Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi criticized the state government's decision to grant arms licenses to indigenous people in remote areas. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma defends the move as a means to instill security among residents. Gogoi sees it as a step towards lawlessness and urges the government to focus on restoring public trust.
Updated: 30-05-2025 00:52 IST
- Country:
- India
Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi on Thursday publicly criticized the state government's move to issue arms licenses to indigenous communities, labeling the initiative as a dangerous regression into 'lawlessness and jungle raj.'
Gogoi urged Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to revoke the policy and prioritize rebuilding public trust through responsible governance.
The state's decision, according to CM Sarma, aims to provide a sense of security for indigenous people in 'vulnerable and remote' regions, though it has sparked significant controversy and opposition from various quarters.
