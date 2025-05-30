Left Menu

Assam's Arms Licence Controversy: A Step Backwards?

Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi criticized the state government's decision to grant arms licenses to indigenous people in remote areas. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma defends the move as a means to instill security among residents. Gogoi sees it as a step towards lawlessness and urges the government to focus on restoring public trust.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2025 00:52 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 00:52 IST
Assam's Arms Licence Controversy: A Step Backwards?
Gaurav Gogoi
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi on Thursday publicly criticized the state government's move to issue arms licenses to indigenous communities, labeling the initiative as a dangerous regression into 'lawlessness and jungle raj.'

Gogoi urged Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to revoke the policy and prioritize rebuilding public trust through responsible governance.

The state's decision, according to CM Sarma, aims to provide a sense of security for indigenous people in 'vulnerable and remote' regions, though it has sparked significant controversy and opposition from various quarters.

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025