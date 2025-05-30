Government Redoubles Efforts to Support Safe Amarnath Yatra

In a strong commitment to pilgrims' safety, Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized the government's resolve to provide all necessary amenities for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra. Following a thorough review on Thursday night, Shah called for heightened vigilance from security forces to ensure the pilgrimage proceeds smoothly.

This assurance comes with the backdrop of Shah's first visit to Jammu and Kashmir post-Operation Sindoor. During this visit, Shah aimed to bolster the security framework for the pilgrimage, which runs from July 3 to August 9, especially in light of Poonch's recent tragic tensions due to cross-border shelling.

With the Centre deploying 581 companies, approximately 42,000 personnel, of the Central Armed Police Forces, focus remains on securing the route, pilgrims, and vulnerable regions such as Srinagar. Shah's forthcoming visit to Poonch underscores his commitment to community support and regional security.