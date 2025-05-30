Left Menu

Government Redoubles Efforts to Support Safe Amarnath Yatra

Union Home Minister Amit Shah directs security forces to ensure vigilant and seamless support for the annual Amarnath Yatra starting July 3. Central forces are being strategically deployed to maintain security. Shah's visit highlights dedication to ensure smooth pilgrimage and address regional security issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2025 07:08 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 07:08 IST
Government Redoubles Efforts to Support Safe Amarnath Yatra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strong commitment to pilgrims' safety, Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized the government's resolve to provide all necessary amenities for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra. Following a thorough review on Thursday night, Shah called for heightened vigilance from security forces to ensure the pilgrimage proceeds smoothly.

This assurance comes with the backdrop of Shah's first visit to Jammu and Kashmir post-Operation Sindoor. During this visit, Shah aimed to bolster the security framework for the pilgrimage, which runs from July 3 to August 9, especially in light of Poonch's recent tragic tensions due to cross-border shelling.

With the Centre deploying 581 companies, approximately 42,000 personnel, of the Central Armed Police Forces, focus remains on securing the route, pilgrims, and vulnerable regions such as Srinagar. Shah's forthcoming visit to Poonch underscores his commitment to community support and regional security.

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025