Arrest of Indian Fugitive Highlights CBP's Vigilance in Child Predator Cases

US border authorities have arrested Gurdev Singh, an illegal immigrant from India, wanted for child predator charges. Singh was apprehended at the Port of Champlain in New York due to an active felony arrest warrant from Indiana. He is being held for extradition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 30-05-2025 08:19 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 08:19 IST
An Indian citizen, Gurdev Singh, has been apprehended by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Port of Champlain in New York. Singh is wanted on child predator charges in Indiana.

The arrest occurred after Singh, who was living illegally in the US, was refused entry into Canada. During routine checks, officers discovered Singh had an active felony warrant and was in possession of bladed weapons.

Steve Bronson, Champlain Port Director, praised the officers for their diligence, emphasizing that the arrest underscores CBP's commitment to apprehending fugitives, particularly those involved in crimes against children.

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

