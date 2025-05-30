Arrest of Indian Fugitive Highlights CBP's Vigilance in Child Predator Cases

An Indian citizen, Gurdev Singh, has been apprehended by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Port of Champlain in New York. Singh is wanted on child predator charges in Indiana.

The arrest occurred after Singh, who was living illegally in the US, was refused entry into Canada. During routine checks, officers discovered Singh had an active felony warrant and was in possession of bladed weapons.

Steve Bronson, Champlain Port Director, praised the officers for their diligence, emphasizing that the arrest underscores CBP's commitment to apprehending fugitives, particularly those involved in crimes against children.