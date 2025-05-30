MGNREGA Scam in Gujarat: Minister's Son Arrested Again
Kiran Khabad, son of Gujarat's panchayat and agriculture minister, was re-arrested shortly after receiving bail in another fraud case related to MGNREGA. Accusations include misappropriating government funds without completing assigned work, with a fresh FIR filed after significant discrepancies were uncovered in Dahod district projects.
Kiran Khabad, son of Gujarat minister Bachubhai Khabad, was re-arrested upon his release on bail, highlighting an ongoing investigation into MGNREGA-related fraudulent activities.
Authorities allege that Kiran, with others, was part of a scam involving unfulfilled work contracts yet receiving substantial government payouts, amounting to Rs 71 crore in the Dahod district.
Several agencies, implicated alongside Kiran, reportedly submitted falsified documents to claim payments for incomplete projects. This prompted a fresh FIR, as police continue to unravel the extent of the fraud affecting rural development funds.
