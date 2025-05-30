Western Powers Challenge Iran Over Nuclear Compliance

In a significant diplomatic thrust, Western powers are set to pressure the U.N. nuclear watchdog to officially declare Iran in violation of its non-proliferation commitments, marking the first such move in nearly two decades.

This action, initiated by the United States and the E3—Britain, France, and Germany—is expected to strain ongoing nuclear discussions with Iran and complicate efforts to negotiate further nuclear restrictions.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is preparing to release a critical report on Iran's nuclear activities, setting the stage for a proposed resolution by the U.S. declaring Iran's breach. The IAEA board meeting on June 9 could see formalities progress, though the exact repercussions for Tehran remain uncertain.