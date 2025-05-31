Operation Shield: A Test of Resilience and Preparedness in Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh

In a bid to bolster emergency preparedness, authorities in Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh launched 'Operation Shield,' a comprehensive civil defense exercise over the weekend. The drill spanned across states, featuring mock scenarios of air raids and mass evacuations designed to test and enhance response mechanisms.

The exercise witnessed active participation from 10,000 Civil Defence volunteers, alongside the National Cadet Corps, Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan, and various local agencies. These coordinated efforts aimed to simulate real-time incidents, ensuring improved efficiency in crisis management.

Haryana Additional Chief Secretary Sumita Misra highlighted the event's success, stressing the need for preparedness to become a continual practice rather than a one-off exercise. The operation, meticulously planned under Union Home Ministry's directives, showcased seamless coordination and effective response strategies.