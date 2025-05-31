Left Menu

Operation Shield: A Test of Resilience and Preparedness in Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh

Operation Shield, a large-scale civil defense exercise, tested emergency preparedness across Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh. The drill, involving 10,000 volunteers, simulated air raids and wartime scenarios under the Union Home Ministry's guidance. Senior officials emphasized the exercise's importance in fostering a culture of continuous preparedness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 31-05-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 21:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to bolster emergency preparedness, authorities in Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh launched 'Operation Shield,' a comprehensive civil defense exercise over the weekend. The drill spanned across states, featuring mock scenarios of air raids and mass evacuations designed to test and enhance response mechanisms.

The exercise witnessed active participation from 10,000 Civil Defence volunteers, alongside the National Cadet Corps, Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan, and various local agencies. These coordinated efforts aimed to simulate real-time incidents, ensuring improved efficiency in crisis management.

Haryana Additional Chief Secretary Sumita Misra highlighted the event's success, stressing the need for preparedness to become a continual practice rather than a one-off exercise. The operation, meticulously planned under Union Home Ministry's directives, showcased seamless coordination and effective response strategies.

