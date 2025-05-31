Kashmir's Operation Shield: Strengthening Emergency Preparedness

In an effort to bolster emergency preparedness, Kashmir valley witnessed the execution of a comprehensive mock drill, dubbed Operation Shield, on Saturday. The exercise aimed at testing the efficacy of crisis response protocols among citizens and administration alike.

A key highlight was a coordinated blackout from 8 pm to 8:15 pm, turning off lights across government buildings, houses, and businesses, including the historic Clock Tower in Srinagar's Lal Chowk. This measure was designed to simulate a blackout scenario, prompting participants to engage with emergency response strategies.

The drill, led by District Administrations with support from SDRF and Civil Defence, engaged numerous experts, department personnel, and locals. Through live demonstrations of rapid response tactics and simulated rescue operations, it underscored the crucial need for timely and well-coordinated actions to minimize damage and casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)