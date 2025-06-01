Left Menu

Maharashtra's Scheme Scrutiny and the Arms Licence Controversy

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar plans to investigate arms licences issued in Pune, following reports of 659 approvals since 2021. Concurrently, he acknowledged initial oversights in the Ladki Bahin Yojana, designed to aid eligible women, amidst plans to recover overpaid funds from ineligible beneficiaries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 01-06-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 16:13 IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has announced a review of arms licences distributed in Pune district in recent years. Reports indicate 659 licences were granted between 2021 and 2023. Pawar stressed the need for assessing if these licences were necessary for the recipients.

Pawar plans to gather detailed information from the Pune police, who are authorized to issue and revoke such licences. He emphasized the importance of ensuring that only individuals with a legitimate need possess these arms.

Separately, Pawar admitted to oversight during the initial phase of the Ladki Bahin Yojana, a program offering Rs 1500 monthly aid to women. The Maharashtra government is now attempting to recover funds mistakenly allocated to ineligible government employees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

