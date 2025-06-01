Tightened Curbs on Protests Shake Nepal's Capital

The Nepali government has taken decisive action to curb protests in Kathmandu by imposing restrictions across the city. The ongoing demonstrations by pro-monarchy supporters have prompted these limitations, effective from June 2 for two months.

The restrictions target activities such as sit-ins, hunger strikes, and public rallies, particularly within the Kathmandu ring road area. However, exceptions are made for three designated zones: Koteshwor, Balkhu, and Sifal ground, according to a notice from the Kathmandu District Administrative Office.

The move aims to prevent disruptions to business operations and transportation services. Meanwhile, the authorities have released seven detained pro-monarchy supporters, including former Home Minister Kamal Thapa, who had attempted to breach restricted areas. Protesters, rallying for the monarchy's restoration, continue to voice their dissent against the current government.