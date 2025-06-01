Left Menu

Tightened Curbs on Protests Shake Nepal's Capital

Nepal's government has imposed restrictions on protests in most areas of Kathmandu due to ongoing pro-monarchy demonstrations. These restrictions will be in effect for two months and apply to activities like sit-ins and rallies, except in select locations. Protesters aim to restore the monarchy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 01-06-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 21:29 IST
Tightened Curbs on Protests Shake Nepal's Capital
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

The Nepali government has taken decisive action to curb protests in Kathmandu by imposing restrictions across the city. The ongoing demonstrations by pro-monarchy supporters have prompted these limitations, effective from June 2 for two months.

The restrictions target activities such as sit-ins, hunger strikes, and public rallies, particularly within the Kathmandu ring road area. However, exceptions are made for three designated zones: Koteshwor, Balkhu, and Sifal ground, according to a notice from the Kathmandu District Administrative Office.

The move aims to prevent disruptions to business operations and transportation services. Meanwhile, the authorities have released seven detained pro-monarchy supporters, including former Home Minister Kamal Thapa, who had attempted to breach restricted areas. Protesters, rallying for the monarchy's restoration, continue to voice their dissent against the current government.

TRENDING

1
Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

 United States
2
Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

 Global
3
Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025