Tightened Curbs on Protests Shake Nepal's Capital
Nepal's government has imposed restrictions on protests in most areas of Kathmandu due to ongoing pro-monarchy demonstrations. These restrictions will be in effect for two months and apply to activities like sit-ins and rallies, except in select locations. Protesters aim to restore the monarchy.
The Nepali government has taken decisive action to curb protests in Kathmandu by imposing restrictions across the city. The ongoing demonstrations by pro-monarchy supporters have prompted these limitations, effective from June 2 for two months.
The restrictions target activities such as sit-ins, hunger strikes, and public rallies, particularly within the Kathmandu ring road area. However, exceptions are made for three designated zones: Koteshwor, Balkhu, and Sifal ground, according to a notice from the Kathmandu District Administrative Office.
The move aims to prevent disruptions to business operations and transportation services. Meanwhile, the authorities have released seven detained pro-monarchy supporters, including former Home Minister Kamal Thapa, who had attempted to breach restricted areas. Protesters, rallying for the monarchy's restoration, continue to voice their dissent against the current government.
