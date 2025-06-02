UN head 'appalled' by reports of deaths of Palestinians while seeking food aid
The United Nations Secretary General said on Monday he was appalled by reports of Palestinians killed and injured while seeking aid in Gaza on Sunday, and called for an independent investigation.
"It is unacceptable that Palestinians are risking their lives for food," Antonio Guterres said in a statement.
