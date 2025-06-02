Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Australian woman accused of triple mushroom murders gives evidence

An Australian woman accused of murdering three of her estranged husband's elderly relatives by serving them a lunch laced with poisonous mushrooms began giving evidence during her trial on Monday, in a case that has gripped the nation. Erin Patterson, 50, is charged with the July 2023 murders of her mother-in-law Gail Patterson, father-in-law Donald Patterson and Gail's sister, Heather Wilkinson, along with the attempted murder of Ian Wilkinson, Heather's husband, in a case that has gripped Australia.

Tunisian national shot dead by neighbour in the south of France

A Tunisian national was shot dead by his neighbour in the south of France, the prosecutor in the Draguignan commune said in a statement, adding that the incident was being investigated as a racially motivated crime. The victim, who was said to be "possibly 35" but has not been officially identified, was killed late on Saturday in the town of Puget-sur-Argens. A 25-year-old Turkish national was also shot in the hand by the man and taken to hospital.

Philippines and EU to set up security and defence dialogue, minister says

The Philippines and the European Union have agreed to start a dialogue on security and defence in order to tackle emerging threats like cyber attacks and foreign interference, Foreign Minister Enrique Manalo said on Monday. The announcement came during the visit to Manila of EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas for meetings with Manalo as well as a courtesy call with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

UK to expand submarine fleet in shift to 'warfighting readiness'

Britain will expand its nuclear-powered attack submarine fleet as part of a defence review to be published on Monday that is designed to prepare the country to fight a modern war and counter the threat from Russia. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, like other European leaders, is racing to rebuild the UK's military capabilities after U.S. President Donald Trump told the continent it needed to take more responsibility for its own security.

Danish PM says Ukraine seems successful in defending itself

Ukraine's attack against several Russian air bases on Sunday shows that Kyiv is successful in defending itself, Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Monday. "I think they (Ukraine) have the right to defend themselves and sometimes it includes pushing back so it seems that it has been successful," Frederiksen said when asked to comment on Ukraine's attack.

Iran says it has seen no change in US position on sanctions yet

Iran's foreign ministry said on Monday it would have to see if there are changes in the U.S. position on sanctions, as the two countries negotiate a deal to resolve a decades-long dispute over Iran's nuclear ambitions. "I regret to inform you that the American side has not yet been willing to clarify this issue," ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said in a weekly press conference in Tehran.

Exclusive-Iran poised to dismiss US nuclear proposal, Iranian diplomat says

Iran is poised to reject a U.S. proposal to end a decades-old nuclear dispute, an Iranian diplomat said on Monday, dismissing it as a "non-starter" that fails to address Tehran's interests or soften Washington's stance on uranium enrichment. "Iran is drafting a negative response to the U.S. proposal, which could be interpreted as a rejection of the U.S. offer," the senior diplomat, who is close to Iran's negotiating team, told Reuters.

Gaza ministry says Israel kills more than 30 aid seekers, Israel denies

More than 30 Palestinians were killed and nearly 170 injured on Sunday in south Gaza near a food distribution site, the health ministry said, as witnesses reported Israeli soldiers fired on people trying to collect aid and Israel denied it. The U.S.-based Gaza Humanitarian Foundation said food was handed out without incident on Sunday at the distribution point in Rafah and there were no deaths or injuries.

Insurgents kill dozens in Mali base and attack Timbuktu, sources say

An Al Qaeda-linked rebel group active in West Africa's Sahel region has claimed an attack on a military base in Mali on Sunday that two sources said had killed more than 30 soldiers. More than 400 soldiers have reportedly been killed by insurgents since the start of May in bases and towns in Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso, an unstable region prone to coups.

China's Yunnan hit with floods, mudslides from intense rains

Heavy rainfall triggering flash floods and mudslides have damaged roads, destroyed buildings and claimed bridges, wreaking havoc in China's southwestern Yunnan province on a long holiday weekend. No casualties were reported but more than 4,800 residents in Gongshan county were affected, with about one-third of them urgently relocated, state news agency Xinhua said.

Russian attacks kill five in Zaporizhzhia, injure several in Kharkiv, regional officials say

Russian shelling and air attacks killed five people outside the southeastern Ukraine city of Zaporizhzhia, while a drone attack on the northeast region of Sumy injured at least six early on Monday, including two children, regional officials said. Ivan Fedorov, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said three women died in a series of Russian shelling incidents targeting the village of Ternuvate, east of Zaporizhzhia late on Sunday. A shop and several homes were badly damaged.

Factbox-Potential policy flashpoints between Poland's pro-Europe government and new president

Polish nationalist candidate Karol Nawrocki won the second round of the country's presidential election with 50.89% of the votes, the electoral commission said on Monday, in a blow to the reform agenda of the pro-European government. Prime Minister Donald Tusk swept to power in 2023 with a broad alliance of leftist and centrist parties, on a promise to undo changes made by the nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) that the European Union said had undermined democracy and women's and minority rights.

Polish nationalist Nawrocki wins presidency in setback for pro-EU government

Nationalist opposition candidate Karol Nawrocki narrowly won Poland's presidential election, results showed on Monday, delivering a big blow to the centrist government's efforts to cement Warsaw's pro-European orientation. In a victory for European conservatives inspired by U.S. President Donald Trump, Nawrocki secured 50.89% of the vote, election commission data showed. The outcome presages more political gridlock as he is likely to use his presidential veto to thwart Prime Minister Donald Tusk's liberal policy agenda.

Ukrainian attack on Russian nuclear bombers overshadows new peace talks

A massive Ukrainian drone attack on Russia's nuclear-capable strategic bombers overshadowed a new round of peace negotiations - the second such direct talks since 2022 - which got underway in Istanbul on Monday after an unexplained delay. With no sign that the two sides are any closer to a deal, the mood in Russia was angry as the talks kicked off, with influential war bloggers calling on Moscow to deliver a fearsome retaliatory blow against Kyiv after Ukraine on Sunday launched one of its most ambitious attacks of the war, targeting Russian nuclear-capable long-range bombers in Siberia and elsewhere.

US Supreme Court lets Trump revoke humanitarian legal status for migrants

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday let President Donald Trump's administration revoke the temporary legal status of hundreds of thousands of Venezuelan, Cuban, Haitian and Nicaraguan migrants living in the United States, bolstering the Republican president's drive to step up deportations. The court put on hold Boston-based U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani's order halting the administration's move to end the immigration "parole" granted to 532,000 of these migrants by Trump's predecessor Joe Biden, potentially exposing many of them to rapid removal, while the case plays out in lower courts.

Three people reported killed and dozens wounded near aid site in Gaza, medics say

Israeli fire killed at least three Palestinians and wounded dozens of others near an aid distribution site operated by the U.S.-based Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, local health authorities said on Monday. The Israeli military said it was aware of reports of casualties and the incident was being thoroughly looked into.

Man attacks Colorado crowd with firebombs, 8 people injured

Eight people were injured on Sunday when a 45-year-old man yelled "Free Palestine" and threw incendiary devices into a crowd in Boulder, Colorado where a demonstration to remember the Israeli hostages who remain in Gaza was taking place, authorities said. Four women and four men between 52 and 88 years old were transported to hospitals, Boulder police said. Authorities had earlier put the count of the injured at six and said at least one of them was in a critical condition.

South Korea presidential hopefuls make final pre-election pitch to voters

South Korea's leading presidential hopefuls crisscrossed the country on the final day of campaigning on Monday before converging on Seoul, vowing to revive an ailing economy and put months of turmoil over a failed martial law attempt behind them.

Tuesday's election was triggered by the ouster of Yoon Suk Yeol after he briefly imposed martial law in December, stunning South Koreans who had come to believe the days of using the military to intervene in the democratic process were long past.

Trump, Xi likely to speak soon on minerals trade dispute, aides say

U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will speak soon to iron out trade issues including a dispute over critical minerals, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Sunday. Trump on Friday accused China of violating an agreement with the U.S. to mutually roll back tariffs and trade restrictions for critical minerals.

