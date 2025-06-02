PM Modi Unveils India’s Aviation Vision at IATA Summit, Eyes Global Leadership

In a landmark address that marked a pivotal moment for global aviation, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi spoke at the 81st Annual General Meeting of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the World Air Transport Summit (WATS), held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. Returning to India after four decades, the event underscored the country’s growing prominence in the international aviation landscape.

Welcoming over 200 delegates from around the world, Prime Minister Modi highlighted India’s transformation over the past decade and its emergence as a global aviation powerhouse, citing its leadership in policy innovation, digital technology, sustainability, and inclusive growth.

India: The New Epicentre of Global Aviation

“India is not just a large aviation market; it is a leader in shaping the future of global air travel,” said Shri Modi. Emphasizing the rapid pace of India’s civil aviation growth, he pointed out that India is now the world’s third-largest domestic aviation market, with 240 million passengers flying annually. This figure is expected to double to 500 million by 2030.

Since 2014, India has increased its number of operational airports from 74 to 162, and Indian airlines have collectively placed orders for over 2,000 new aircraft, demonstrating strong investor confidence and market expansion.

UDAN Success, Inclusive Access, and Skyward Ambitions

Shri Modi spotlighted the UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) scheme as a historic success that has enabled over 15 million Indians to fly affordably for the first time, marking a golden era for regional air connectivity. He reiterated the government's commitment to inclusive development, noting that India’s aviation model is people-centric and opportunity-driven, empowering even rural and underprivileged populations.

Building Infrastructure, Embracing Sustainability

PM Modi showcased the country’s achievements in airport infrastructure, stating that India’s airport handling capacity now stands at 500 million passengers per year, with a robust focus on safety, technology, and sustainability. He stressed that India is moving rapidly toward green aviation by adopting sustainable aviation fuels, investing in green airports, and aligning policy with international climate goals.

He also highlighted India’s role in leading sustainable aviation transitions, pointing to investments in electric mobility, AI, and robotics—sectors driven by India’s youthful talent pool and supported by a pro-growth policy ecosystem.

Digital Transformation Through Digi Yatra

Promoting India’s cutting-edge Digi Yatra initiative, the Prime Minister urged global attendees to experience the facial recognition-powered app, which facilitates paperless, seamless airport transit. Described as a model for the Global South, Digi Yatra stands at the intersection of digital innovation and passenger convenience, offering a preview of the future of smart travel.

Legal and Policy Reforms to Attract Global Investment

Shri Modi reiterated the government’s commitment to streamlined regulations and ease of doing business, citing the Protection of Interest in Aircraft Objects Bill and the new Indian Aircraft Act as examples. These reforms, aligned with Cape Town Convention norms, enhance investor confidence and open the Indian market for aircraft leasing and financing.

He emphasized the advantages offered through GIFT City, a hub for global financial services, and invited the global aviation community to explore India as a hub for design, manufacturing, leasing, and repair.

MRO Sector Takes Off

India’s Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) sector is undergoing a significant transformation. From 96 facilities in 2014, India now boasts 154 MRO centers, with a goal of reaching a $4 billion valuation by 2030. Backed by 100% FDI, GST rationalization, and policy incentives, this sector is rapidly becoming a global hub.

Women Leading the Skies

The Prime Minister proudly noted that India leads the world in female representation in aviation:

15% of Indian pilots are women, thrice the global average.

86% of cabin crew and a growing number of women engineers are shaping the sector. This inclusion is emblematic of India’s broader societal shift toward gender empowerment.

The Future of Aviation and Drone Innovation

Shri Modi underscored the role of drone technology in transforming sectors beyond aviation, such as agriculture, healthcare, and e-commerce. He emphasized that drones are boosting financial inclusion, especially among women’s self-help groups, and signaled India’s aim to become a leader in drone deployment and regulation.

He also touched on the potential commercialization of space travel, noting that India is prepared to integrate space-aviation convergence into its future roadmap, extending the country’s leadership beyond Earth’s atmosphere.

Global Cooperation and Open Skies

Reaffirming India’s commitment to Open Skies and global aviation standards, Shri Modi cited the adoption of the Delhi Declaration at the Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference and praised India’s alignment with ICAO’s safety and regulatory frameworks. He called on global stakeholders to collaborate in making aviation accessible, affordable, and secure for all.

Make in India, Design in India, Fly with India

In his closing remarks, PM Modi invited international aviation companies to not only Make in India but also Design in India, reinforcing the country’s ambition to be a value-chain leader in global aviation. He emphasized that the nation’s inclusive growth model, combined with strategic reforms and digital innovation, will propel India to unprecedented heights in global air transport leadership.