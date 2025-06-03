All-party delegation thanks Brazil for 'continued support' to India in combatting terrorism

An all-party parliamentary delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday thanked Brazil for its continued support to India in the fight against terrorism as it met with the Head Adviser to the Brazilian president here to brief him on New Delhi's resolute response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

The delegation, which arrived here from Colombia on Sunday, is one of the seven multi-party delegations India has tasked to visit 33 global capitals to reach out to the international community to emphasise Pakistan's links to terrorism.

The delegation met with Ambassador Celso Amorim, Head Adviser to the President of Brazil and briefed him on India's resolute response to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam and discussed the need for strengthened global cooperation against terrorism, alongside shared commitments to peace, security, and democratic values, the Indian Embassy here posted on X.

''The delegation thanked Brazil for its continued support in the fight against terrorism,'' it added.

The delegation also met with Acting Foreign Minister Maria Laura da Rocha and thanked Brazil for its understanding against terrorism, shared views on the Pahalgam attack, and discussed strengthening cooperation on anti-terrorist cooperation, multilateralism, and democratic values, the embassy said.

The delegation met Senator Nelsinho Trad, President of the India-Brazil Friendship Front in the Federal Senate, to discuss the menace of cross-border terrorism, including the Pahalgam attack.

''They conveyed India's bipartisan resolve and thanked Brazil for its support in the global fight against terror,'' the embassy said in another X post.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the Pahalgam terror attack, with India carrying out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7.

Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10. The Indian side responded strongly to the Pakistani actions.

The on-ground hostilities ended with an understanding of stopping the military actions following talks between the directors general of military operations of both sides on May 10.

