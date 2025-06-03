Left Menu

No sacrificial slaughter in public places during Bakrid in Sambhal: District Magistrate

District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya on Tuesday announced that sacrificial slaughter in public places will not be permitted here during Bakrid and assured strict action against anyone attempting to disturb public order.A peace committee meeting, which included representatives from areas where Eid prayers will be conducted, was held to discuss the arrangements.All stakeholders were consulted.

"All stakeholders were consulted. Sacrifices will be allowed only at 19 pre-identified sites. No public or open space will be used for animal sacrifice," Pensiya said addressing a press conference. He further stated that the slaughter of prohibited animals has been banned for years, and no such incidents have occurred in the past five years. "Eid prayers are expected to be held peacefully. The administration will ensure proper arrangements for water, electricity, and sanitation," the DM said.

Religious leaders have been advised to complete the sacrificial rituals by 3 pm between June 7 and June 9.

As an additional precaution, Pensiya noted that preventive measures are in place against approximately 900 to 950 individuals. "Any attempt to breach the peace will be met with strict legal action," he warned. The District Magistrate also issued a warning against uploading videos of animals being sacrificed on social media.

