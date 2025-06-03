Left Menu

Tragic Attack on U.N. Food Convoy in Sudan Heightens Starvation Threat

An attack on a U.N. food convoy in Sudan resulted in five deaths, thwarting food deliveries to North Darfur's al-Fashir, U.N. agencies reported. The incident, in a war-torn area, risks malnutrition for many. The Sudanese army and Rapid Support Forces blame each other for the attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-06-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 21:32 IST
Tragic Attack on U.N. Food Convoy in Sudan Heightens Starvation Threat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a devastating attack that underscores Sudan's ongoing conflict, a United Nations food convoy was ambushed in North Darfur's al-Fashir overnight, resulting in the deaths of five individuals and the destruction of crucial aid supplies.

As the humanitarian crisis deepens, hundreds of thousands of residents in al-Fashir face an elevated risk of malnutrition and starvation. The U.N. agencies called for an exhaustive investigation into the incident, which they deem a violation of international humanitarian law.

This incident is part of a broader conflict between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, which has left the nation's population struggling with severe hunger. The RSF and the army each accuse the other of the attack, while recent drone strikes and attacks on aid facilities have exacerbated the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025