Tragic Attack on U.N. Food Convoy in Sudan Heightens Starvation Threat
An attack on a U.N. food convoy in Sudan resulted in five deaths, thwarting food deliveries to North Darfur's al-Fashir, U.N. agencies reported. The incident, in a war-torn area, risks malnutrition for many. The Sudanese army and Rapid Support Forces blame each other for the attack.
In a devastating attack that underscores Sudan's ongoing conflict, a United Nations food convoy was ambushed in North Darfur's al-Fashir overnight, resulting in the deaths of five individuals and the destruction of crucial aid supplies.
As the humanitarian crisis deepens, hundreds of thousands of residents in al-Fashir face an elevated risk of malnutrition and starvation. The U.N. agencies called for an exhaustive investigation into the incident, which they deem a violation of international humanitarian law.
This incident is part of a broader conflict between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, which has left the nation's population struggling with severe hunger. The RSF and the army each accuse the other of the attack, while recent drone strikes and attacks on aid facilities have exacerbated the situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
