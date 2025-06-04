EU and U.S. Near Trade Tariff Agreement
European Union Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic reported holding successful talks with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. The discussions took place alongside the OECD Trade Ministerial, focusing on resolving trade tariff issues between the EU and the U.S., with both parties aiming to maintain progress.
- Country:
- France
European Union Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic announced on Wednesday that he engaged in productive discussions with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, signaling progress toward resolving trade tariffs. The talks come as both the EU and the U.S. strive to reach a mutually beneficial agreement.
Speaking on the sidelines of the OECD Trade Ministerial meeting, Sefcovic emphasized the positive momentum in negotiations. 'Had a productive and constructive discussion with Ambassador Greer on the margins of the OECD Trade Ministerial,' he shared via a social media post.
Both parties are committed to maintaining their current pace and staying in close contact to ensure the continuity of progress towards a deal. Such collaboration highlights the importance of international cooperation in addressing trade challenges.
ALSO READ
From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems
Achieving Net Zero by 2050: OECD’s Strategy for Climate Action and Economic Resilience
Reskill or Risk Replacement: OECD Flags AI’s Growing Impact on Health Occupations
US growth likely to slow to 1.6% this year, hobbled by Trump's trade wars, OECD says
SA Pushes for Fair Capital Access at OECD Ministerial Council in Paris