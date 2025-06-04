Left Menu

EU and U.S. Near Trade Tariff Agreement

European Union Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic reported holding successful talks with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. The discussions took place alongside the OECD Trade Ministerial, focusing on resolving trade tariff issues between the EU and the U.S., with both parties aiming to maintain progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 04-06-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 14:55 IST
EU and U.S. Near Trade Tariff Agreement
Maros Sefcovic
  • Country:
  • France

European Union Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic announced on Wednesday that he engaged in productive discussions with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, signaling progress toward resolving trade tariffs. The talks come as both the EU and the U.S. strive to reach a mutually beneficial agreement.

Speaking on the sidelines of the OECD Trade Ministerial meeting, Sefcovic emphasized the positive momentum in negotiations. 'Had a productive and constructive discussion with Ambassador Greer on the margins of the OECD Trade Ministerial,' he shared via a social media post.

Both parties are committed to maintaining their current pace and staying in close contact to ensure the continuity of progress towards a deal. Such collaboration highlights the importance of international cooperation in addressing trade challenges.

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025