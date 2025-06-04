EU and U.S. Near Trade Tariff Agreement

European Union Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic announced on Wednesday that he engaged in productive discussions with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, signaling progress toward resolving trade tariffs. The talks come as both the EU and the U.S. strive to reach a mutually beneficial agreement.

Speaking on the sidelines of the OECD Trade Ministerial meeting, Sefcovic emphasized the positive momentum in negotiations. 'Had a productive and constructive discussion with Ambassador Greer on the margins of the OECD Trade Ministerial,' he shared via a social media post.

Both parties are committed to maintaining their current pace and staying in close contact to ensure the continuity of progress towards a deal. Such collaboration highlights the importance of international cooperation in addressing trade challenges.