DDA Resumes Walk-in Public Hearings for Citizens
The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has announced that the public can now meet its officials twice a week without the need for prior online appointments. This decision, outlined in an official statement released Wednesday, marks a shift towards more accessible citizen services.
Walk-in public hearings will be held every Monday and Thursday, offering individuals the opportunity to engage directly with senior officials between 2:30 pm and 4:30 pm. This includes deputy directors and directors, while commissioners and higher-ranking officers will be available from 2:30 pm to 3:30 pm.
The resumption of these hearings aims to address public grievances more effectively and accommodate those who struggle with digital platforms. Visitors are encouraged to bring a government-issued ID, such as an Aadhar card, for entry into the premises.
