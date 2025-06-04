Left Menu

DDA Resumes Walk-in Public Hearings for Citizens

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) now allows the public to meet officials twice a week without prior online appointments. This initiative enables citizens to access services and address grievances more conveniently. Walk-in hearings occur on Mondays and Thursdays, with specific time slots for various officials.

Updated: 04-06-2025 22:14 IST
The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has announced that the public can now meet its officials twice a week without the need for prior online appointments. This decision, outlined in an official statement released Wednesday, marks a shift towards more accessible citizen services.

Walk-in public hearings will be held every Monday and Thursday, offering individuals the opportunity to engage directly with senior officials between 2:30 pm and 4:30 pm. This includes deputy directors and directors, while commissioners and higher-ranking officers will be available from 2:30 pm to 3:30 pm.

The resumption of these hearings aims to address public grievances more effectively and accommodate those who struggle with digital platforms. Visitors are encouraged to bring a government-issued ID, such as an Aadhar card, for entry into the premises.

