Punjab Police Crack Down on Cross-Border Weapon Smuggling

The Punjab Police on Thursday successfully dismantled a cross-border weapon smuggling network, arresting two individuals allegedly linked to the operation.

Authorities recovered six sophisticated firearms, including highly coveted Glock pistols, from the accused, identified as Surajpal Singh and Arshdeep Singh, residents of Tarn Taran.

Pursuing a credible tip-off, the police uncovered the module with connections to Pakistan and initiated further investigations to map out the network's full extent.