Punjab Police Crack Down on Cross-Border Weapon Smuggling
Punjab Police have dismantled a weapon smuggling operation with Pakistani ties, arresting Surajpal Singh and Arshdeep Singh. Six sophisticated firearms, including Glock pistols, were confiscated. Further investigations are underway to trace linkages.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-06-2025 10:51 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 10:51 IST
- Country:
- India
The Punjab Police on Thursday successfully dismantled a cross-border weapon smuggling network, arresting two individuals allegedly linked to the operation.
Authorities recovered six sophisticated firearms, including highly coveted Glock pistols, from the accused, identified as Surajpal Singh and Arshdeep Singh, residents of Tarn Taran.
Pursuing a credible tip-off, the police uncovered the module with connections to Pakistan and initiated further investigations to map out the network's full extent.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Capture of Key Suspect Rahul Singh Sparks Breakthrough in Tarn Taran Murder Case
Ponting's Push: Arshdeep Singh as India's Surprising Asset for England Tests
Arshdeep Singh: On the Brink of Test Cricket Glory
Ponting Backs Arshdeep Singh for England Test Debut Amid India's Bowling Changes
Punjab: Police arrest Tarn Taran man for sharing sensitive information with Pakistan's ISI