Calcutta High Court Grants Interim Bail to Influencer Sharmistha Panoli

The Calcutta High Court has granted interim bail to social media influencer Sharmistha Panoli, arrested for controversial comments in a viral video. The court found no cognisable offence in the complaint, ordered bail with conditions, and directed police protection due to received threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 05-06-2025 14:56 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 14:56 IST
The Calcutta High Court on Thursday granted interim bail to social media influencer Sharmistha Panoli, who faced arrest by Kolkata Police for a viral video allegedly containing communal remarks.

The court, presided over by Justice Raja Basu Chowdhury, determined that the complaint against Panoli did not reveal any cognisable offence worthy of keeping her detained.

Panoli, a law student, was apprehended in Gurugram earlier this week following an FIR lodged at the Garden Reach Police Station. Amid investigations, the court allowed her bail under a Rs 10,000 bond and instructed her not to leave the country without permission. Furthermore, Panoli will receive police protection after reporting threats due to her online post.

