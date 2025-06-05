Left Menu

Rising Tensions: China's Targeting of Taiwanese 'Independence Supporters'

China issued warrants for 20 Taiwanese hackers allegedly working for Taiwan's ruling party. It also banned dealings with a Taiwanese company, accusing its owners of supporting Taiwan independence. The Democratic Progressive Party denied these allegations, criticizing China's provocative actions.

Updated: 05-06-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 16:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Taiwan

In a bold move, China has issued warrants for 20 Taiwanese individuals accused of conducting hacking operations on its mainland. The suspects are allegedly working at the behest of Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party, whose independence stance Beijing opposes.

Additionally, mainland authorities moved to sever commercial ties with Sicuens International Company Ltd., a Taiwanese enterprise, labeling its leaders 'hardcore Taiwan independence supporters.' This sanction aims to curb economic interactions as tensions between the two territories rise.

The Democratic Progressive Party dismisses these charges as fabrications by the Chinese Communist Party to sow discord. They assert that China's actions are the most serious threats in cyberspace and beyond, further impacting cross-strait relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

