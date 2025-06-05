Left Menu

Central Deputation Allowance Hike for Indian Officers

The Department of Personnel and Training has revised the Central Deputation Allowance for certain officers in the Indian government. The new rates apply to appointments in secretarial positions, and the allowance ceiling will increase by 25% each time Dearness Allowance goes up by 50%.

  India

In a recent move, the Department of Personnel and Training has announced an increase in the Central Deputation Allowance for certain categories of officers in the Indian government.

The revised allowance rates will be applicable to Under Secretary, Deputy Secretary, and Director positions under the Central Staffing Scheme. Currently, officers receive 10% of their basic pay as allowance, up to a maximum of Rs 9,000.

According to the new order, the allowance ceiling will rise by 25% each time the Dearness Allowance is hiked by 50%, providing further financial relief to the officers. This decision follows consultations with the Department of Expenditure.

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

