Central Deputation Allowance Hike for Indian Officers

In a recent move, the Department of Personnel and Training has announced an increase in the Central Deputation Allowance for certain categories of officers in the Indian government.

The revised allowance rates will be applicable to Under Secretary, Deputy Secretary, and Director positions under the Central Staffing Scheme. Currently, officers receive 10% of their basic pay as allowance, up to a maximum of Rs 9,000.

According to the new order, the allowance ceiling will rise by 25% each time the Dearness Allowance is hiked by 50%, providing further financial relief to the officers. This decision follows consultations with the Department of Expenditure.

(With inputs from agencies.)