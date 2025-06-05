Nagaland's Reservation Policy Under Scrutiny: Equal Opportunity Calls Intensify

In a bid to address growing demands for equitable resource allocation, Nagaland's sole Lok Sabha MP, S Supongmeren Jamir, has championed a revision of the state's longstanding job reservation policy. Jamir, who is also the state Congress president, emphasized the urgency for reshaping the current framework.

This call follows concerns from five major tribal bodies, which criticized the reservation scheme, in place since 1977, as antiquated. These groups, under the Five-Tribe Committee banner, assert the framework no longer mirrors today's socio-economic and educational landscapes.

In response to a memorandum and public demonstrations, the state government assured by June 17 it would establish a commission to review the policy. This move was seen as a response to the pressure from the tribes and a large rally in Kohima.

