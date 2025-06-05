British MPs Renew Call for Inquiry into UK's Role in Operation Blue Star

British Sikh Members of Parliament, Warinder Juss and Jas Athwal, have intensified their appeal in the UK Parliament for an independent probe into Britain's involvement in India's Operation Blue Star in 1984.

The MPs, representing the Labour Party, highlighted the 41st anniversary of the military operation and pressed the Leader of the House of Commons, Lucy Powell, for action based on previous assurances.

Powell acknowledged the concerns but noted a lack of updates since the matter was last addressed in Parliament. Despite past pledges, clarity on the UK's role in the event remains elusive.