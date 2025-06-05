Nagaland's Job Reservation Policy Overhaul: A Call for Inclusivity

Nagaland's sole Lok Sabha MP, S Supongmeren Jamir, has advocated for revisiting the state's job reservation policy to promote equal opportunities for all communities. His call comes amid increasing concerns from five prominent tribal organizations in the state over an allegedly outdated framework.

During the launch of the 'Clean & Green Nagaland' campaign, Jamir acknowledged the necessity of addressing the grievances of major tribal bodies critical of the reservation framework, unchanged for over four decades, ensuring it reflects current economic and educational realities.

Following a memorandum from non-backward tribes, the state plans to form a commission to examine these issues. This follows a large rally in Kohima demanding policy inclusivity. Additionally, a special parliamentary session set to discuss pertinent national issues offers an avenue for further discourse.

