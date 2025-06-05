Left Menu

Nagaland's Job Reservation Policy Overhaul: A Call for Inclusivity

S Supongmeren Jamir, Nagaland's lone Lok Sabha MP, calls for revising the state's job reservation policy to ensure equal opportunities for all. He highlights concerns from five tribal bodies about the policy's outdated framework. The state government plans a commission review amid public and tribal pressures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 05-06-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 21:42 IST
Nagaland's Job Reservation Policy Overhaul: A Call for Inclusivity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Nagaland's sole Lok Sabha MP, S Supongmeren Jamir, has advocated for revisiting the state's job reservation policy to promote equal opportunities for all communities. His call comes amid increasing concerns from five prominent tribal organizations in the state over an allegedly outdated framework.

During the launch of the 'Clean & Green Nagaland' campaign, Jamir acknowledged the necessity of addressing the grievances of major tribal bodies critical of the reservation framework, unchanged for over four decades, ensuring it reflects current economic and educational realities.

Following a memorandum from non-backward tribes, the state plans to form a commission to examine these issues. This follows a large rally in Kohima demanding policy inclusivity. Additionally, a special parliamentary session set to discuss pertinent national issues offers an avenue for further discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025