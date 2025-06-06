Left Menu

U.S. Treasury's Watchful Eye: No Currency Manipulators, But Concerns Linger

The U.S. Treasury Department's report finds no major trading partner manipulated its currency in 2024, though concerns remain over transparency, particularly regarding China's exchange rate policies. The monitoring list now includes nine countries, adding Ireland and Switzerland due to their trade surpluses with the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 01:32 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 01:32 IST
The U.S. Treasury Department announced in its inaugural currency report under President Donald Trump's new administration that no major trading partner manipulated its currency in 2024. However, the department cautioned China over its lack of transparency regarding exchange rate policies. Ireland and Switzerland were added to the monitoring list for extra scrutiny.

The report highlights persistent concerns about China's currency practices, yet stops short of labeling China a currency manipulator despite depreciation pressures on the yuan. Treasury warned that any evidence of China's currency intervention could lead to future designation.

With the addition of Ireland and Switzerland, the Treasury's monitoring list rose to nine countries, each meeting specific trade and account surplus criteria. Released shortly after Trump's conversation with China's leader Xi Jinping, the report underscores ongoing economic tensions between the U.S. and China.

