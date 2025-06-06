SAIL Hosts Defence Conclave 2025 to Boost Self-Reliance in Defence Steel

On June 4, 2025, Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) hosted the SAIL - Defence Conclave 2025 at its Alloy Steels Plant (ASP) in Durgapur, West Bengal, marking a significant step in deepening the steel major’s contribution to India’s defence manufacturing ecosystem. The event was a powerful affirmation of SAIL’s growing role as a critical enabler in advancing the nation’s defence preparedness through indigenous steel production.

The conclave brought together key stakeholders from Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs), ordnance factories, and senior leadership from SAIL. The central themes of the event—self-reliance, indigenisation, and import substitution—aligned with the Government of India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat vision, focused on transforming India into a globally competitive defence manufacturing hub.

A Strategic Platform for Defence Collaboration

SAIL organized the conclave to create a platform for technical dialogue and collaboration between the steel industry and defence sector, emphasizing the evolving material needs for high-performance applications such as:

Armour plating

Naval shipbuilding

Missiles and aerospace components

Tank and armoured vehicle production

The gathering enabled fruitful exchanges on streamlining steel grades, enhancing quality standards, and customizing specifications for modern defence systems.

Leadership Perspective: Commitment to National Security

The conclave featured addresses from senior SAIL executives:

Shri V.S. Chakravarthy, Director (Commercial), reiterated SAIL’s strategic intent to ramp up defence-grade steel production and reduce reliance on imports.

Shri Alok Verma, Director-in-Charge of Rourkela Steel Plant and holding additional responsibility for Durgapur and Burnpur Steel Plants, emphasized the company’s technical capabilities and readiness to meet sophisticated defence material requirements.

Both leaders stressed that SAIL accords topmost priority to the defence sector, and reaffirmed the organization’s mission to be a trusted, long-term partner for India’s armed forces and defence manufacturers.

Durgapur Plant: A Nucleus for Special Steel Innovation

The selection of the Alloy Steels Plant in Durgapur as the venue was symbolic. ASP is one of SAIL’s premier facilities, with a strong track record in producing specialised alloy steels used in critical defence equipment.

The plant is renowned for its capabilities in:

Vacuum-treated steels

High-strength, low-alloy materials

Nickel-bearing and chromium-based steels

These qualities are essential for defence applications requiring resilience under extreme conditions.

Towards an Atmanirbhar Defence Steel Ecosystem

The event served to highlight the growing synergy between public sector steel production and defence modernization, particularly in light of India’s increasing defence budget and emphasis on local sourcing.

Key areas of consensus that emerged during discussions included:

Need for indigenous R&D and technology co-development

Strengthening feedback loops between DPSUs and steel producers

Ensuring timeliness and scalability of steel supply chains

Creating a roadmap for futuristic material innovations, including lighter, stronger alloys and composites

The conclave also explored the potential of forging long-term procurement agreements and strategic material reserves to ensure uninterrupted support to defence manufacturing.

A Steel Backbone for National Security

With the Defence Conclave 2025, SAIL has reaffirmed its identity not just as a steelmaker, but as a pillar of India’s national security architecture. The conclave laid the foundation for next-generation partnerships and strategic collaborations that will enable India to meet its indigenous defence production goals more confidently.

SAIL’s expanding capabilities and commitment to defence sector excellence make it an indispensable partner as India marches toward its vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat—an India that is secure, self-sufficient, and globally competitive in defence innovation.