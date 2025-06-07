The Return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia: A Case of Misplaced Deportation and Legal Tensions

Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was mistakenly deported from the U.S. to El Salvador by the Trump administration, is reportedly returning to face criminal charges related to transporting undocumented migrants. Sources indicate these charges were filed in Tennessee after his March 15 deportation.

Despite a 2019 judge's order protecting him from deportation due to potential gang persecution in El Salvador, Garcia's deportation highlights the controversial enforcement of Trump's aggressive immigration policies. His lawyers strongly refute claims of his involvement with MS-13 gangs, stating he was neither charged nor convicted.

The case has intensified the discord between the executive branch and judiciary. The U.S. Supreme Court, led by Justice Sonia Sotomayor, demanded Garcia's return, criticizing the government's lack of legal basis for his deportation. A U.S. District Judge is now investigating the administration's efforts to secure his return.

(With inputs from agencies.)