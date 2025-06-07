Left Menu

Drama Unfolds: Arrest After Death Threat to Delhi CM

A 25-year-old named Shlok Tiwari was arrested for allegedly threatening Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. He is suspected of being a fraudster who frequently changes identities. The threat was made via a helpline in Ghaziabad, prompting action from Delhi Police, leading to his capture and interrogation.

A 25-year-old man, identified as Shlok Tiwari, was taken into custody on Saturday following allegations of issuing a death threat to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, police officials confirmed.

According to a police source, Tiwari is known for his fraudulent activities and often alters his identity to deceive authorities. His arrest came after he reportedly made the threat using the emergency helpline 112 in Ghaziabad on the night between Thursday and Friday.

The Ghaziabad police promptly notified their Delhi counterparts and sent a team to Panchwati Colony, where the call originated, but the suspect managed to initially evade arrest. Currently, he is undergoing interrogation at the Special Cell office in northwest Delhi.

