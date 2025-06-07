Drama Unfolds: Arrest After Death Threat to Delhi CM

A 25-year-old man, identified as Shlok Tiwari, was taken into custody on Saturday following allegations of issuing a death threat to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, police officials confirmed.

According to a police source, Tiwari is known for his fraudulent activities and often alters his identity to deceive authorities. His arrest came after he reportedly made the threat using the emergency helpline 112 in Ghaziabad on the night between Thursday and Friday.

The Ghaziabad police promptly notified their Delhi counterparts and sent a team to Panchwati Colony, where the call originated, but the suspect managed to initially evade arrest. Currently, he is undergoing interrogation at the Special Cell office in northwest Delhi.