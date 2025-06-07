Left Menu

The Return of Nattapong Pinta: A Harrowing Tale from Gaza

The Israeli military has recovered the body of Nattapong Pinta, a Thai agricultural worker, held by militants in Gaza following the tragic Hamas attack on Israel in October 2023. Pinta was abducted during the attack and was later found deceased. The incident underscores the ongoing tensions and humanitarian crisis in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-06-2025 13:55 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 13:55 IST
The Return of Nattapong Pinta: A Harrowing Tale from Gaza

The body of Nattapong Pinta, a Thai national and agricultural worker, has been retrieved by Israeli forces from Gaza after he was abducted by militants during the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel, according to Defense Minister Israel Katz. Pinta's family has been informed of his demise.

Pinta, taken from Kibbutz Nir Oz near the Gaza border, was found among the devastation in Rafah, southern Gaza. Israeli authorities reported that Pinta was initially captured alive but later killed by the Mujahedeen Brigades, a Palestinian militant group responsible for his abduction. His body joins those of other hostages, highlighting the brutalities of the ongoing conflict.

The attack orchestrated by Hamas resulted in the death of 1,200 individuals and the abduction of 251 hostages, making it Israel's deadliest event. The Israeli military's response has led to the deaths of over 54,000 Palestinians, sparking a severe humanitarian crisis in Gaza, with much of the population displaced.

TRENDING

1
Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

 India
2
Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

 United States
3
SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3 bonafide.

SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG ...

 India
4
China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025