Buffalo Capture Mishap Leaves Locals Injured

In a dramatic sequence of events, the Kerala Forest Department's intervention to capture a runaway buffalo led to unintended consequences, leaving several locals injured. The buffalo, brought for slaughter, escaped near Panamaram, inciting panic among the residents.

Authorities, including the forest department, fire and rescue, and local police, were summoned to bring the situation under control. Despite multiple attempts to apprehend the animal, it charged around the area, even attacking a forest official. To manage the frenzied scene, officials fired pellets at the buffalo, inadvertently injuring some onlookers with stray shots.

The resulting injuries were reportedly minor, and no formal complaints have been filed. Nonetheless, the incident raises questions about the methods used in animal control operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)