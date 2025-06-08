Left Menu

Tension in Mathura: Alleged Cow Slaughter Sparks Protests

Protests erupted in Mathura after pieces of suspected cow meat were found near an eidgah on Barsana Road. An FIR was lodged against 24 known and 50 unknown individuals. In another incident, a burnt cow carcass was discovered, leading to more protests by Hindu activists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 08-06-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 19:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Protests erupted in Mathura after pieces of meat were discovered scattered near an eidgah on Barsana Road. Locals claimed that it was cow meat, which ignited tensions as right-wing groups took to the streets.

An FIR has been filed against 24 individuals and 50 unidentified people under the Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act. Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar stated that forensic tests on the meat samples are underway.

In a separate incident, a burnt cow carcass was found on the Yamuna Expressway, which further enraged Hindu activists, spurring a complaint by local BJP leader Ashok Saraswat. Investigations into both incidents continue, with officials examining CCTV footage to identify culprits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

