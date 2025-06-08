Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Tensions flared over the weekend in Mathura district as suspected beef was discovered near an eidgah on Barsana Road, Govardhan, leading to protests by right-wing groups. Authorities have arrested 11 individuals linked to the incident, with police confirming they are investigating the matter closely.

A separate incident in the Mant area added further fuel to the fire when a burnt cow carcass was found on the Yamuna Expressway service road. This event prompted additional protests by local Hindu activists and resulted in the filing of a formal complaint by a BJP leader.

Senior police officials have confirmed that they are pursuing leads obtained from CCTV footage and have registered an FIR against multiple suspects under the Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act. Investigations continue as tensions remain high in the affected regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)