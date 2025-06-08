Left Menu

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests broke out in Mathura's Govardhan area following the discovery of suspected beef pieces near an eidgah. Police have arrested 11 people and registered an FIR against 74 individuals. Another incident in Mant area saw a burnt cow carcass, sparking further outrage. Investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 08-06-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 22:26 IST
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions flared over the weekend in Mathura district as suspected beef was discovered near an eidgah on Barsana Road, Govardhan, leading to protests by right-wing groups. Authorities have arrested 11 individuals linked to the incident, with police confirming they are investigating the matter closely.

A separate incident in the Mant area added further fuel to the fire when a burnt cow carcass was found on the Yamuna Expressway service road. This event prompted additional protests by local Hindu activists and resulted in the filing of a formal complaint by a BJP leader.

Senior police officials have confirmed that they are pursuing leads obtained from CCTV footage and have registered an FIR against multiple suspects under the Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act. Investigations continue as tensions remain high in the affected regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strikes

Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strik...

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terrorism

Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terro...

 India
3
SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

 Global
4
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025