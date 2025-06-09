Unrest in Manipur: Protests Erupt Over Arrests Amidst Tensions

Torchlight processions, arson, and clashes between protesters and security forces erupted in Manipur following key arrests, police reported on Monday. Violent demonstrations continued in defiance of prohibitory orders amidst the arrest of a Meitei organisation leader, Kanan Singh, alongside four associates.

Incidents were concentrated in the Imphal West district, where police resorted to tear gas and rubber bullets due to escalating tensions. The Sub-Divisional Collector office sustained partial damage in a fire, destroying official records. Chief officers assured an investigation into the arson, intensifying security to avoid further unrest.

Protesters obstructed roads with soil mounds and burnt tyres in Sekmai, Koirengei, and other areas, causing significant public disruption. Women's groups participated, demanding change during President's rule as the state's governing assembly remains in suspended animation due to prolonged ethnic conflict since May.

