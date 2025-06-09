Left Menu

Unrest in Manipur: Protests Erupt Over Arrests Amidst Tensions

Protests in Manipur intensified following the arrest of a Meitei leader, Kanan Singh, and four others. Demonstrators clashed with security forces, leading to violence and arson in Imphal's districts. The region witnesses heightened tensions as ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups persists since May 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 09-06-2025 09:40 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 09:40 IST
Unrest in Manipur: Protests Erupt Over Arrests Amidst Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Torchlight processions, arson, and clashes between protesters and security forces erupted in Manipur following key arrests, police reported on Monday. Violent demonstrations continued in defiance of prohibitory orders amidst the arrest of a Meitei organisation leader, Kanan Singh, alongside four associates.

Incidents were concentrated in the Imphal West district, where police resorted to tear gas and rubber bullets due to escalating tensions. The Sub-Divisional Collector office sustained partial damage in a fire, destroying official records. Chief officers assured an investigation into the arson, intensifying security to avoid further unrest.

Protesters obstructed roads with soil mounds and burnt tyres in Sekmai, Koirengei, and other areas, causing significant public disruption. Women's groups participated, demanding change during President's rule as the state's governing assembly remains in suspended animation due to prolonged ethnic conflict since May.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

 Global
2
Tragedy on Honeymoon: The Dark Tale of Raja Raghuvanshi's Murder

Tragedy on Honeymoon: The Dark Tale of Raja Raghuvanshi's Murder

 India
3
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
4
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

FGM in Sierra Leone: A silent epidemic undermining health, autonomy and equality

Gender-based violence remains hidden crisis due to broken data systems

New dual-checklist system prevents AI failures in hospitals and clinics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025