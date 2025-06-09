Left Menu

Tensions Erupt Over Cattle Transit: 22 Arrested After Clashes

Twenty-two people were arrested following clashes over cattle and carcass transportation in Attapur and Jalpally. The incidents resulted in minor injuries to police officers and damage to vehicles. Quick police action brought the situation under control, and further investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-06-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 21:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • India

In a tense series of events, authorities arrested 22 individuals in connection with violent conflicts over cattle and carcass transportation in Attapur and Jalpally, police report.

The initial confrontation occurred late Sunday night in Attapur when two community groups disagreed over cattle transportation, leading to clashes that injured two officers as they attempted to calm the situation. Officers dispersed the mobs promptly.

Meanwhile, another altercation in Jalpally saw a separate group attacking a convoy transporting animal carcasses, resulting in vehicle fires. Swift police deployment has ensured the maintenance of peace, as investigations continue, stated Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty.

