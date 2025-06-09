Tensions Erupt Over Cattle Transit: 22 Arrested After Clashes

In a tense series of events, authorities arrested 22 individuals in connection with violent conflicts over cattle and carcass transportation in Attapur and Jalpally, police report.

The initial confrontation occurred late Sunday night in Attapur when two community groups disagreed over cattle transportation, leading to clashes that injured two officers as they attempted to calm the situation. Officers dispersed the mobs promptly.

Meanwhile, another altercation in Jalpally saw a separate group attacking a convoy transporting animal carcasses, resulting in vehicle fires. Swift police deployment has ensured the maintenance of peace, as investigations continue, stated Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty.