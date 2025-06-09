Celebrating 11 Years of Modi's Leadership: A Showcase of Progress and Vision

To commemorate 11 years of the BJP-led government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an exhibition will be inaugurated at the state BJP headquarters on Tuesday morning. Similar exhibitions will occur across Uttar Pradesh, showcasing the administration's achievements in service, governance, and national heritage preservation.

The state leadership, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BJP president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, among others, will be present to launch the exhibition. The events will feature professional meets and a digital contest aimed at promoting engagement and highlighting significant milestones in India's development over the past decade.

The Modi administration's contributions to strengthening India economically and strategically will be discussed in various 'chaupals' and initiatives. Citizens, especially seniors, are encouraged to partake in events like Ayushman Bharat registration and International Yoga Day celebrations, further fostering a vision of a developed and secure India.