Communal Tensions Escalate in Dhubri, Assam

Following communal tensions in Dhubri town, Assam, prohibitory orders were issued. Demonstrations erupted over the alleged throwing of meat near a temple, prompting police to use tear gas to control the unrest. Authorities have enforced restrictions, including closing shops and banning public gatherings to restore peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 10-06-2025 08:45 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 08:45 IST
  • India

In response to rising communal tensions, authorities in Dhubri town, Assam, have imposed prohibitory orders to mitigate unrest. Tensions flared when demonstrations broke out after reports of meat found near a temple, prompting police intervention with tear gas.

District Magistrate Dibakar Nath announced restrictions under Section 163 of BNSS to preserve public order. Shops and public gatherings have been curtailed, while emergency services remain operational. Nath emphasized the need for calm and cooperation to maintain peace.

Amidst the unrest, local police took decisive action, mobilizing state and central forces to defuse potentially volatile situations. The district administration urged communities to respect each other's sentiments, seeking dialogue to bridge divides.

