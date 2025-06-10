Communal Tensions Escalate in Dhubri, Assam

In response to rising communal tensions, authorities in Dhubri town, Assam, have imposed prohibitory orders to mitigate unrest. Tensions flared when demonstrations broke out after reports of meat found near a temple, prompting police intervention with tear gas.

District Magistrate Dibakar Nath announced restrictions under Section 163 of BNSS to preserve public order. Shops and public gatherings have been curtailed, while emergency services remain operational. Nath emphasized the need for calm and cooperation to maintain peace.

Amidst the unrest, local police took decisive action, mobilizing state and central forces to defuse potentially volatile situations. The district administration urged communities to respect each other's sentiments, seeking dialogue to bridge divides.