Espionage Scandal: High-Profile Indictments in Taiwan

Four individuals, all ex-members of Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party, were indicted by Taipei prosecutors Tuesday on accusations of espionage for China. The high-profile case is linked to the presidential office, reflecting intensified scrutiny from Beijing.

Among those charged is a former assistant to then-foreign minister Joseph Wu, now leading the National Security Council, and an ex-presidential adviser. They allegedly shared classified national security information with China, warranting potential jail terms exceeding 18 years.

Taiwan's presidential office, while refraining from commenting due to ongoing legal proceedings, has asserted that anyone betraying the nation must face severe consequences. China's Taiwan Affairs Office remains silent. Meanwhile, legal representation for the indicted remains uncontacted.

