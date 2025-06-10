Left Menu

Espionage Scandal: High-Profile Indictments in Taiwan

Four former members of Taiwan's ruling party have been indicted for allegedly spying for China. The accused, including a former adviser and a presidential office assistant, are charged with sharing classified information. The case, highlighting ongoing tensions, could attract jail terms of over 18 years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 10-06-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 15:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Four individuals, all ex-members of Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party, were indicted by Taipei prosecutors Tuesday on accusations of espionage for China. The high-profile case is linked to the presidential office, reflecting intensified scrutiny from Beijing.

Among those charged is a former assistant to then-foreign minister Joseph Wu, now leading the National Security Council, and an ex-presidential adviser. They allegedly shared classified national security information with China, warranting potential jail terms exceeding 18 years.

Taiwan's presidential office, while refraining from commenting due to ongoing legal proceedings, has asserted that anyone betraying the nation must face severe consequences. China's Taiwan Affairs Office remains silent. Meanwhile, legal representation for the indicted remains uncontacted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

