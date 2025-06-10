Left Menu

QR Codes Empower Consumers in Indore Liquor Shops

In response to complaints of overpricing, the Excise Department in Indore has implemented QR codes at liquor stores. These codes enable customers to verify the legitimate price of liquor brands by simply scanning them on their mobile devices. This move ensures transparency and allows grievances to be reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 10-06-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 22:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to bolster consumer rights and address grievances over alleged overpricing, the Excise Department in Indore has introduced a digital solution by installing QR codes in liquor shops across the district. Officials announced Tuesday that these codes aim to provide transparency in retail liquor pricing.

The initiative covers all 173 retail outlets selling both Indian and foreign liquors, as directed by state government guidelines. With just a scan from their smartphones, consumers can now verify if they are being charged correctly for their chosen brand of spirits.

Should buyers encounter pricing discrepancies, the Excise Department encourages them to report these issues promptly. This system not only promotes fair trade practices but also enhances accountability among retailers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

