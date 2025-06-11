Left Menu

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France has secured reform commitments from the Palestinian Authority ahead of a pivotal conference next week. President Macron received a letter from Mahmoud Abbas condemning a Hamas attack and calling for disarming the militant group. France, alongside Saudi Arabia, might support Palestinian state recognition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 00:44 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 00:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

France has announced securing new reform commitments from the Palestinian Authority just days before a crucial international conference. President Macron received a letter from Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas, who denounced the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel and committed to future reforms.

The letter also called for the disarmament of the militant group Hamas, which has maintained control over Gaza since 2007, while asserting Palestinian Authority oversight over such measures with the support of Arab and international forces.

Amid dissent within Hamas, France is considering recognizing a Palestinian state during an upcoming U.N. conference co-hosted with Saudi Arabia, signaling a significant shift in Western policy despite Israeli objections.

