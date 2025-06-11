France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France has announced securing new reform commitments from the Palestinian Authority just days before a crucial international conference. President Macron received a letter from Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas, who denounced the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel and committed to future reforms.

The letter also called for the disarmament of the militant group Hamas, which has maintained control over Gaza since 2007, while asserting Palestinian Authority oversight over such measures with the support of Arab and international forces.

Amid dissent within Hamas, France is considering recognizing a Palestinian state during an upcoming U.N. conference co-hosted with Saudi Arabia, signaling a significant shift in Western policy despite Israeli objections.

