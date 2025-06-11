Kosovo's Pledge: A Safe Haven Initiative
Kosovo has agreed to a U.S. request to accept and temporarily house third-party nationals, aiming to relocate them eventually to their home countries. Annually, Kosovo would receive up to 50 individuals under this potential arrangement, bolstering its international partnership and humanitarian efforts.
Kosovo announced its readiness to support the United States by temporarily hosting third-party nationals. This initiative aims to facilitate the subsequent relocation of these individuals to their home countries.
The government, addressing Reuters, revealed plans under the potential deal to receive up to 50 people annually.
This move highlights Kosovo's commitment to international cooperation and humanitarian aid, enhancing its global diplomatic relations.
