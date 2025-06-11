Left Menu

Tragic Death in Sultanpuri Sparks Investigation

A 35-year-old man, Munna Singh, was fatally stabbed by neighbors in Delhi's Sultanpuri area after a children's argument escalated. Police are investigating the crime and searching for the suspects. Munna's wife, Pooja Kaur, demands swift justice for her husband's murder.

Tragic Death in Sultanpuri Sparks Investigation
A 35-year-old man named Munna Singh was tragically killed in a stabbing incident involving his neighbors in Sultanpuri, outer Delhi, following an altercation amongst children, a police official reported on Wednesday.

The confrontation began as a quarrel among the children, but quickly intensified, leading to a violent attack on Singh, who was an ironworker living in the Jhuggi area. Police revealed that he sustained two stab wounds during the brawl.

In pursuit of justice, multiple police teams have been mobilized to apprehend the suspects. Investigations are underway, including CCTV analysis, with Singh's widow, Pooja Kaur, calling for immediate arrests of those responsible.

