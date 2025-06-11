Bail Granted Amid Doubtful FIR Claims

In a recent legal development, a Delhi court has granted bail to Dheeraj Kumar, who is accused of rape, citing inconsistencies in the complainant's FIR. Despite her allegations, evidence suggested that the complainant was familiar with Kumar, raising questions about her claims.

Presiding over the case, Additional Sessions Judge Kapil Kumar noted that call records and other evidence showed the complainant had consistent contact with Kumar. This evidence contradicted her statements in the FIR, where she alleged she did not know the accused prior to the alleged incidents.

The court's decision to grant bail was influenced by the lack of any criminal history on Kumar's part and the presence of substantial evidence undermining the complainant's claims. The trial is set to continue, but for now, Kumar is free on a bail bond.

