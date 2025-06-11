Left Menu

Bail Granted Amid Doubtful FIR Claims

A Delhi court granted bail to Dheeraj Kumar in a rape case after finding inconsistencies in the complainant’s FIR. The complainant falsely claimed she didn't know Kumar, despite evidence of their long-term contact and relationship. The trial will proceed, but Kumar remains free on bail pending resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 17:45 IST
Bail Granted Amid Doubtful FIR Claims
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent legal development, a Delhi court has granted bail to Dheeraj Kumar, who is accused of rape, citing inconsistencies in the complainant's FIR. Despite her allegations, evidence suggested that the complainant was familiar with Kumar, raising questions about her claims.

Presiding over the case, Additional Sessions Judge Kapil Kumar noted that call records and other evidence showed the complainant had consistent contact with Kumar. This evidence contradicted her statements in the FIR, where she alleged she did not know the accused prior to the alleged incidents.

The court's decision to grant bail was influenced by the lack of any criminal history on Kumar's part and the presence of substantial evidence undermining the complainant's claims. The trial is set to continue, but for now, Kumar is free on a bail bond.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025