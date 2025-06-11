Left Menu

Duo Arrested in Jaipur Over Planned Robbery and Jewellery Theft

Two individuals alleged to be involved in a Jaipur robbery plot and jewellery theft have been arrested. Mansoor Alam's interrogation led to the arrest of Alam Rehmani. Weapons were seized, and further investigation is ongoing, including the role of a woman connected to the theft.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 19:42 IST
Duo Arrested in Jaipur Over Planned Robbery and Jewellery Theft
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two individuals suspected of engaging in a planned robbery and a significant jewellery theft in Jaipur have been apprehended, according to local authorities on Wednesday.

Mansoor Alam was captured in the Sarita Vihar area on June 5. His confession steered police towards Alam Rehmani's arrest in Jaipur on June 9.

Authorities report that Mansoor Alam participated in the theft of gold jewellery valued at Rs 10 lakh from a residence in Govindpuri. During questioning, Alam divulged that he had received the jewellery from the complainant's wife, a friend, and had pawned it. The woman allegedly fabricated the theft story, resulting in a formal complaint.

Subsequent interrogations revealed Alam had previously traveled to Jaipur to plot a robbery of hawala funds with his accomplice, Alam Rehmani, who had armed himself for the operation. Despite their attempts, the plan was eventually aborted.

Alam Rehmani was detained on June 9 at the Sindhi Camp bus stand in Jaipur. He disclosed his affiliation with Wasim Mansoori, currently incarcerated, from whom he obtained firearms for the plot. Police have confiscated the weapons and are continuing their investigation, focusing also on the woman involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025