Duo Arrested in Jaipur Over Planned Robbery and Jewellery Theft

Two individuals suspected of engaging in a planned robbery and a significant jewellery theft in Jaipur have been apprehended, according to local authorities on Wednesday.

Mansoor Alam was captured in the Sarita Vihar area on June 5. His confession steered police towards Alam Rehmani's arrest in Jaipur on June 9.

Authorities report that Mansoor Alam participated in the theft of gold jewellery valued at Rs 10 lakh from a residence in Govindpuri. During questioning, Alam divulged that he had received the jewellery from the complainant's wife, a friend, and had pawned it. The woman allegedly fabricated the theft story, resulting in a formal complaint.

Subsequent interrogations revealed Alam had previously traveled to Jaipur to plot a robbery of hawala funds with his accomplice, Alam Rehmani, who had armed himself for the operation. Despite their attempts, the plan was eventually aborted.

Alam Rehmani was detained on June 9 at the Sindhi Camp bus stand in Jaipur. He disclosed his affiliation with Wasim Mansoori, currently incarcerated, from whom he obtained firearms for the plot. Police have confiscated the weapons and are continuing their investigation, focusing also on the woman involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)