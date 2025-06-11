Troop Deployment Ensures Law and Order in Los Angeles

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced on Wednesday the deployment of thousands of troops to Los Angeles, aiming to preserve law and order.

Hegseth assured lawmakers during a Senate hearing that the presence of federal agents was essential for ensuring their tasks were conducted without disruptions from crowds.

The deployment involved 4,000 National Guard troops and 700 Marines, which Hegseth confirmed as both lawful and constitutional.

(With inputs from agencies.)