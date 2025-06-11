Left Menu

Troop Deployment Ensures Law and Order in Los Angeles

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth defended the deployment of thousands of National Guard troops and Marines to Los Angeles to maintain law and order. He emphasized the need for federal agents to perform their duties without interference, describing the deployment as lawful and constitutional during a Senate hearing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-06-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 20:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced on Wednesday the deployment of thousands of troops to Los Angeles, aiming to preserve law and order.

Hegseth assured lawmakers during a Senate hearing that the presence of federal agents was essential for ensuring their tasks were conducted without disruptions from crowds.

The deployment involved 4,000 National Guard troops and 700 Marines, which Hegseth confirmed as both lawful and constitutional.

(With inputs from agencies.)

