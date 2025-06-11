Marco Rubio Calls for Harvard Sanctions Breach Probe

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has called for a thorough investigation into Harvard University, according to The New York Times. The inquiry stems from allegations that the prestigious institution may have breached federal sanctions.

The controversy revolves around Harvard's involvement in a health insurance conference in China, which allegedly included participation from officials blacklisted by the United States. Rubio's insistence has prompted concerns about potential violations and prompted Harvard to conduct an internal review.

Rubio has formally recommended that the Treasury Department initiate an investigation to verify whether there were any sanctions violations. While the Treasury and State Departments have refrained from commenting, the situation has placed significant pressure on Harvard amid ongoing disputes with the U.S. government.

(With inputs from agencies.)