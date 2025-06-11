Left Menu

Militarization on Home Soil: Trump’s Controversial Troop Deployment

U.S. Marines and National Guard troops are being deployed in Los Angeles amidst growing protests against President Trump’s immigration policies. California's governor opposes the move, sparking national debate. Meanwhile, civil rights groups plan widespread demonstrations against Trump's military parade in Washington, D.C. Days ahead, tensions continue to escalate.

Updated: 11-06-2025 21:28 IST
Amidst escalating protests and fierce debate, U.S. Marines and National Guard troops are set to enter Los Angeles. The deployment follows President Donald Trump's decision to combat unrest tied to immigration policies. This move is contested by California's leadership, raising legal and ethical questions about military use on American soil.

Preparations are underway as demonstrators continue to voice opposition in cities nationwide. Contrary to suggestions of unrest control, local and state officials consider the military presence unnecessary and provocative. The situation is reminiscent of past political tensions and sparks new discussions regarding civil liberties.

As Saturday approaches, activists gear up for mass protests correlating with Trump's military parade in Washington. The juxtaposition of the parade with calls for resistance highlights a nation divided. "No Kings," a coalition of civil rights groups, prepares peaceful demonstrations seeking to challenge what they term as authoritarian actions.

