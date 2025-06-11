Debate Brews Over Military Deployment in Los Angeles

The deployment of thousands of troops in Los Angeles has stirred debate, as U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth emphasizes the mission's objective to maintain law and order. He argues federal agents should enforce order without facing attacks while acknowledging the troops' role during a Senate hearing.

Hegseth justified the deployment of 4,000 National Guard troops and 700 Marines as lawful, amidst Democratic lawmakers questioning the necessity of military presence for civil tasks. Senator Jack Reed of the Senate Armed Services Committee stated that law enforcement should handle such functions.

The Pentagon estimates a $134 million cost for this operation. While National Guard troops have historically been deployed for disasters and protests, sending active-duty troops in times of civil unrest remains unusual. President Trump characterized the Los Angeles protests as threats to national sovereignty, a view challenged by top military officials.